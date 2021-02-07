Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases samples of new fragrance ahead of release this summer

Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above, is set to be released this fall.
Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above, is set to be released this fall.(Dolly Parton Twitter)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is giving fans the chance to get their hands on her new fragrance ahead of the official release this summer.

Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above’, is set to be released this fall.

The legendary country singer announced the limited release of deluxe samples of the fragrance. The samples were supposed to be available following the Super Bowl, but Parton said she just couldn’t wait.

“I just couldn’t wait until Sunday! Deluxe samples of my new fragrance ‘Dolly - Scent From Above’ are available NOW at https://dollyfragrance.com Get yours before they’re all gone,” Parton tweeted.

The deluxe samples cost $9.95 and include a $10 off coupon for a full-size fragrance. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Power Outage
Several thousand without power across East Tennessee
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week

Latest News

Anyone who sees them or knows them or their whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police...
Kingsport police attempting to locate two unattended children
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School
Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School
According to officials, the fire started inside the HVAC wall unit of a module classroom.
Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School