Frosty to warming, but Arctic plunge headed our way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week with a clear sky and a recovery from a cold morning to some mild days. This warming is ahead of a front that brings in rain late week, then cold air starts sliding further and further south to bring us to a WVLT First Alert for an Arctic blast by next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few passing clouds tonight, so not enough to insulate our area, allowing us to drop to the 20s. Between the clear sky and little to no wind, areas of frost will develop through the early Monday morning hours.

Monday comes with an impressive recovery to seasonable temperatures, as we have sunshine and a high around 51 degrees. The wind is light, so get outside and enjoy!

Clouds start increasing Monday night into Tuesday, but we’ll see spotty rain for now. The high will be around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re looking at a blanket of clouds and spotty rain for Wednesday now, as we hold off the showers to rainy day until Thursday.

We’ll have temperatures hover in the 40s with showers to downpours on Thursday. Showers look to last into early Friday now, with afternoon clearing and a cooler high in the low 40s.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

