Advertisement

Frosty to warming, but Arctic plunge headed our way

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking a warm-up ahead of some very cold air and a WVLT First Alert.
Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will help melt the snow Monday and Tuesday.
Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will help melt the snow Monday and Tuesday.(Gary Everett)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week with a clear sky and a recovery from a cold morning to some mild days. This warming is ahead of a front that brings in rain late week, then cold air starts sliding further and further south to bring us to a WVLT First Alert for an Arctic blast by next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few passing clouds tonight, so not enough to insulate our area, allowing us to drop to the 20s. Between the clear sky and little to no wind, areas of frost will develop through the early Monday morning hours.

Monday comes with an impressive recovery to seasonable temperatures, as we have sunshine and a high around 51 degrees. The wind is light, so get outside and enjoy!

Clouds start increasing Monday night into Tuesday, but we’ll see spotty rain for now. The high will be around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re looking at a blanket of clouds and spotty rain for Wednesday now, as we hold off the showers to rainy day until Thursday.

We’ll have temperatures hover in the 40s with showers to downpours on Thursday. Showers look to last into early Friday now, with afternoon clearing and a cooler high in the low 40s.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Power Outage
Several thousand without power across East Tennessee
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week

Latest News

Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will help melt the snow Monday and Tuesday.
Snow melts as sunshine, milder air returns
National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
As the snow leaves, the clouds will soon follow
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Accumulating snow is possible for many in the area, especially for the plateau and the Smokies.
Snowy Sunday followed by a small warm-up