Hawaii veterans’ home where 27 residents died of COVID fined $510,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WVLT) -A Hawaii veterans’ home has been fined $510,000 for infection control deficiencies

According to officials, 35 staff and 71 residents at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home contracted the coronavirus during the fall. All 27 residents died.

The state, which took over management of the home on Jan. 1, announced the penalty.

The state unannounced visits in October determined the home was not in compliance with infection control protocols.

Before the state took over the facility, it was operated by Utah-based Avalon Health Care.

