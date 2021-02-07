Advertisement

‘Keep being brave.’ Titans’ A.J. Brown inspires 3-year-old superfan

Titans' A.J. Brown inspires 3-year-old superfan
Titans' A.J. Brown inspires 3-year-old superfan(Tennessee Titans)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WVLT) -There’s a Titans stronghold in the middle of Colts country.

WTVF reported, Keven Leonard grew up in Nashville as a huge Titans fan, but later moved to Indianapolis with his family, where he passed down his love for the team to his wife and three kids. Their youngest, three-year-old Cora, has been a fan of the two-toned blue pretty much ever since she stood on two feet.

A few months ago, Cora’s parents caught her talking to her “imaginary friends,” Ryan Tannehill and Derek Henry. But her absolute favorite is A.J. Brown.

“I like hugging him and playing with him,” Cora told us over Zoom.

On a recent trip to get a COVID-19 test, Cora asked the nurses if her “friend,” A.J. Brown, could go first. The hospital staff played along.

“God bless these nurses, they said, ‘Sure!’ and just ran with it -- it was awesome,” said Keven.

Keven took a picture of Cora holding her imaginary friend A.J. Brown, while nurses playfully administered him a “test.” They even labeled a nasal swab vial with Brown’s name.

The real A.J. Brown saw the tweet from Cora’s dad, and he retweeted it and replied:

“Stuff like this keeps me humble,” he said. “I’m your 3-year-old’s imaginary friend just because I play football. It could be Dora, SpongeBob or anybody, but it’s me. Stuff like this means a lot to me. fr. Tell her to keep being brave.”

“It says a lot about him as a person and I’m so proud of having him part of the Titans organization,” Keven said.

With all that COVID has thrown our way in the past year, this is a story Keven hopes lifts people up.

“This is such a difficult time, COVID is, so it’s been great seeing the response for that, the comments that people say about how this is such a story that lifted them up in that difficult time,” Keven said.

And though it may be correct to call Cora’s friend “imaginary,” from the Leonard’s standpoint, it’s hard to imagine anything more real.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Tee Martin parts ways with UT, heads to the NFL

Latest News

The University of Tennessee campus
UT student organizations call for termination of professor accused of writing racial slur on whiteboard
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
Metro Nashville Police
2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old
Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery