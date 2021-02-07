Advertisement

Kingsport police attempting to locate two unattended children

Anyone who sees them or knows them or their whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police...
Anyone who sees them or knows them or their whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police asked for the public’s help locating two unattended children Sunday morning at the Zoomerz gas station on Fort Henry Dr.

According to police, two children were found unattended around 10:15 a.m. The children, a boy approximately 10 years and a girl approximately 6 years, reportedly asked the store clerk for a ride. Police said the children left the store before officers arrived.

The children were last seen walking south on Eastman Road toward the Green Acres neighborhood.

Police described the children as a boy approximately 10 years old with long curly hair wearing glasses, a gray or green Carhartt-type work coat, camouflage sweatpants, sneakers and a backpack. The little girl is estimated to be approximately 6 years old with long straight brown hair in a pink and purple long-sleeved dress and leggings wearing a backpack.

Officials said the children’s whereabouts is unknown.

Anyone who sees them or knows them or their whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.

