Knoxville company shows pride for Vols while renovating Rupp Arena

Even while renovating in a different state, the company is still showing its love for the Vols.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville company is at the border battle as its renovating Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Superior Steel Inc., a Knoxville based steel engineering company has renovated stadiums across the country including Neyland Stadium.

Even while renovating in a different state, the company is still showing its love for the Vols.

The company was spotted in Lexington Saturday flying an orange-and-white flag on their crane while renovating Rupp Arena.

