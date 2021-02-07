Advertisement

Less than half Kentucky long-term care staff vaccinated

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Less than half of staff members at Kentucky long-term care facilities have been vaccinated for COVID-19, in part because many refused vaccination, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Now some of those people are changing their minds, leading to complications in the vaccine distribution.

Doses first became available for long-term care facility staff and residents two months ago. Since then an estimated 73% of residents have received the vaccine, but only about 45% of staff have been vaccinated.

“It was what I would call a soft, not a hard, no,” Gov. Andy Beshear said last week. “It wasn’t that they didn’t want to take it, it’s that they felt that maybe it had been rushed, they had concerns about its efficacy, and as they saw other people getting it, they now want it.”

But CVS Health and Walgreens were contracted by the federal government to provide only three vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities. The third, which is happening now, was meant as a wrap up to offer second doses to any stragglers. Both pharmacies initially refused to dole out first doses at their final clinic, in part because they don’t have a contract to come back and administer the second dose, said Betsy Johnson, an industry lobbyist and director of the Kentucky Association for Health Care Facilities and the Kentucky Center for Assisted Living.

After meeting with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week, CVS and Walgreens have now been instructed to provide a first dose to staff members and residents as long as the facility has a plan for how those people will get a second dose — a responsibility that will likely fall to the local health department, Johnson said.

Johnson couldn’t say how many staff members were now requesting an initial dose, weeks after they were first offered one, but she said “it’s enough to be a concern.”

Vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities is among the highest priority for public health experts. In Kentucky, they account for more than 55 percent of the state’s nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Trying to convince staff to be immunized “is a day-to-day struggle with day-to-day goal setting,” she said, noting that distrust of government and misinformation are hampering their efforts.

As of February 1, a total of 68,254 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Kentucky nursing homes, 26,321 of which went to staff. At least 8,412 staff members had received both doses of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Tee Martin parts ways with UT, heads to the NFL

Latest News

Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School
Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School
According to officials, the fire started inside the HVAC wall unit of a module classroom.
Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School
Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will help melt the snow Monday and Tuesday.
Snow melts as sunshine, milder air returns
Power Outage
Several thousand without power across East Tennessee