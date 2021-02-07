Light snowfall across the area will continue through mid-morning Sunday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up snow showers across the area. Some areas have already picked up an inch of snow on the ground, more is on the way through mid-morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Light snow showers will continue to move through the area this morning as temperatures hover right at the freezing mark. So far an inch of snow has fallen in Gatlinburg, while in Sevierville it’s about a half and inch of snow that’s on the ground. We expect to pick up another quarter to half an inch in most areas.

High’s on Sunday will be near 42 in Knoxville to 39 in Crossville.

Once the bands of snow move out of here, we’re left with increasing sunshine for the rest of the day.

Tonight with a mix of clouds and stars we’ll fall to near 26 to start our Monday morning. So plan ahead for a cold start to the work week.

LOOKING AHEAD

We warm nicely with lots of sunshine to go around on Monday into the low 50s across the region. But that sunshine leaves and sets up an active pattern for us for the rest of the week. The rain starts to move back in late in the day.

Another round of spotty showers arrives Wednesday, but a more likely, heavier batch of rain arrives Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Slightly warmer temperatures kick off the week before arctic air pours in. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.