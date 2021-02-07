No interest in Super Bowl? Here’s what to watch instead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If the Super Bowl isn’t your thing, don’t worry. There are some options of alternative entertainment today.

KXAN reported, a few things you can watch instead of football:

Netflix — “Malcolm and Marie.” This anticipated drama, filmed in black and white, follows characters played by John David Washington (son of Denzel) and Zendaya, as revelations about past relationships and questions about love expose cracks in the foundation.

E! — In the wake of the death of Dustin Diamond this week, E! is hosting a marathon of the classic 90s sitcom “Saved By the Bell.”

Lifetime — “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” This brand-new two-hour documentary premieres Sunday and takes a harrowing look at how the lives of Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina paralleled — with both haunted by drug use and emotional turmoil before reaching untimely (and eerily similar) deaths.

Hulu — “Antebellum.” One of many 2020 new releases to skip theaters and go straight to video on demand finally hits regular streaming on Sunday. In this thriller, a modern day Black woman (played by Janelle Monáe) somehow finds herself on a slavery-era plantation. What is happening? And can she escape?

Disney+ — Sunday could be a perfect time to catch up on Disney+’s newest hit series “WandaVision,” featuring Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they navigate suburban married life inside some sort of TV sitcom simulation. What’s happening? We’re closer to finding out, but still confused. And, in case you missed it, Friday’s episode ended with a huge reveal that may change things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KXAN. All rights reserved.