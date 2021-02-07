Advertisement

Opponent changes: Vol Hoops now hosting Georgia

Vol Hoops has had an opponent change for their upcoming game on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vol Hoops has had an opponent change for their upcoming game on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the Vols were originally hosting Florida but will now host Georgia. The opponent change is due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida program.

A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been announced.

Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Ticket holders will receive instructions via email and should expect to use their original ticket for the Feb. 10 game.

