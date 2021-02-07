Opponent Swap: Basketball Vols to Host Georgia Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rather than hosting Florida on Wednesday as originally scheduled, the Tennessee basketball team now will host Georgia. Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.Ticket holders will receive instructions via email and should expect to use their original ticket for the Feb. 10 game.

The Southeastern Conference announced the scheduling adjustment Sunday due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida programs, which led to multiple game postponements.

A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been determined at this time. However, the Vols now have multiple open dates during the remainder of the regular season (Feb. 23/24 and March 2/3). The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

