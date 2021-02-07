Advertisement

Opponent Swap: Basketball Vols to Host Georgia Wednesday

Tennessee now hosting Georgia on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 11, 2017 - The University of Tennessee Volunteer Basketball Team during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rather than hosting Florida on Wednesday as originally scheduled, the Tennessee basketball team now will host Georgia. Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.Ticket holders will receive instructions via email and should expect to use their original ticket for the Feb. 10 game.

The Southeastern Conference announced the scheduling adjustment Sunday due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida programs, which led to multiple game postponements.

A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been determined at this time. However, the Vols now have multiple open dates during the remainder of the regular season (Feb. 23/24 and March 2/3). The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

