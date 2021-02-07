Rural Metro battles fire at Halls Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at Halls Middle School Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire started inside the HVAC wall unit of a module classroom. When crews arrived the fire had spread into the attic space.

Rural Metro said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the inside of the classroom suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.