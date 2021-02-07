Advertisement

Send Valentine’s Day e-cards to patients at St. Jude

Be someone’s Valentine at St. Jude!
You can now send a free Valentine's Day card to patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to be someone’s Valentine?

Valentine’s Day is approaching and St. Jude has made it possible for you to send a free e-card to their patients so they can feel all of the love.

According to St. Jude, you can choose a card template, a pre-written note or even write something of your own and send it to a patient free of charge.

St. Jude says you can send as many as you like!

For more information visit the website here.

