Send Valentine’s Day e-cards to patients at St. Jude
Be someone’s Valentine at St. Jude!
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to be someone’s Valentine?
Valentine’s Day is approaching and St. Jude has made it possible for you to send a free e-card to their patients so they can feel all of the love.
According to St. Jude, you can choose a card template, a pre-written note or even write something of your own and send it to a patient free of charge.
St. Jude says you can send as many as you like!
For more information visit the website here.
