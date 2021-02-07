Several thousands without power across East Tennessee
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of customers are without power across Claiborne, Union and Campbell, Overton, Fentress and Morgan County.
According to officials the following utility boards are without power as of 8:04 a.m.:
- LaFollette Utilities 1,522 without power
- Clinton Utilities Board, 199 without power
- Cumberland Valley Electric, 57 without power
- Kentucky Utilities, 2 without power
- Knoxville Utilities Board, 1,507 without power
- Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 5,438 without power
Light snow showers will continue to move through the area this morning as temperatures hover right at the freezing mark.
