Several thousands without power across East Tennessee

Power Outage
Power Outage(Carly Miller)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of customers are without power across Claiborne, Union and Campbell, Overton, Fentress and Morgan County.

According to officials the following utility boards are without power as of 8:04 a.m.:

  • LaFollette Utilities 1,522 without power
  • Clinton Utilities Board, 199 without power
  • Cumberland Valley Electric, 57 without power
  • Kentucky Utilities, 2 without power
  • Knoxville Utilities Board, 1,507 without power
  • Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 5,438 without power

Light snow showers will continue to move through the area this morning as temperatures hover right at the freezing mark.

