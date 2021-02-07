Several thousands without power across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of customers are without power across Claiborne, Union and Campbell, Overton, Fentress and Morgan County.

According to officials the following utility boards are without power as of 8:04 a.m.:

LaFollette Utilities 1,522 without power

Clinton Utilities Board, 199 without power

Cumberland Valley Electric, 57 without power

Kentucky Utilities, 2 without power

Knoxville Utilities Board, 1,507 without power

Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 5,438 without power

Light snow showers will continue to move through the area this morning as temperatures hover right at the freezing mark.

