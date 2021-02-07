Advertisement

Snow melts as sunshine, milder air returns

Austin Bowling says the new work week starts off mild, but wetter, colder weather returns late week.
Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will help melt the snow Monday and Tuesday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The snow is finished. Now we’re waiting on a brief appearance from the sun. Sunshine and milder temperatures will help melt the snow as we start the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to pull away from the area through the afternoon allowing to appear. Despite that, it’s still goin to be chilly. Highs will be held down around freezing along the plateau thanks to the blanket of snow while the valley will reach the lower 40s.

We’ll continue to clear out overnight, sending temperatures down into the low to mid 20s. It’ll feel like the teens in some of the higher elevated communities. Also, watch out for a few slick spots in the morning. What managed to melt today will refreeze overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

We warm nicely into the lower 50s on Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. As quickly as it returned, sunshine leaves by Tuesday, setting up an active pattern for us for the rest of the week. The rain starts to move back in by Tuesday evening, but temperatures will remain mild in the mid 50s

Another round of spotty showers arrives Wednesday, but a more likely, heavier batch of rain arrives Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Slightly warmer temperatures kick off the week before arctic air pours in.
