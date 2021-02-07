Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Jackson girl

If you have seen Lavonya, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or the TBI and...
If you have seen Lavonya, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or the TBI and 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Saturday night for a missing Jackson girl.

According to the TBI, 14-year-old Lavonya Lyons is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, five inches tall and weighs around 202 pounds. Lavonya was last seen wearing wearing blue pants, a black puffer jacket, and a black and white mask. Her hair was in long braids with burgundy tips.

If you have seen Lavonya, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or the TBI and 1-800-TBI-FIND.

