TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Jackson girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Saturday night for a missing Jackson girl.

According to the TBI, 14-year-old Lavonya Lyons is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, five inches tall and weighs around 202 pounds. Lavonya was last seen wearing wearing blue pants, a black puffer jacket, and a black and white mask. Her hair was in long braids with burgundy tips.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Lavonya Lyons, who is missing from Jackson.



If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or @JacksonTNPolice at 731-425-8400.



If you have seen Lavonya, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or the TBI and 1-800-TBI-FIND.

