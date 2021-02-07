Advertisement

Tenn. man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube

Metro Nashville
Metro Nashville(WTVF)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WVLT) -One person was killed in a shooting in Old Hickory, Tenn. Friday night, according to a release from Metro Nashville police.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the 4300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at a building with several businesses.

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in the parking lot of Urban Air on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Detectives say that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives.

WKRN reported, the shooters says he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in defense of himself and others.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

