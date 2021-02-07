Advertisement

Tenn. veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-thru parade

At 100-years-old Monnie Lusky still lives on his own and drives his own car.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of his 100th birthday.

WTVF reported, Monnie Lusky of Belle Meade, Tenn. was born on Feb. 6, 1921. Saturday his family threw a drive-thru birthday parade complete with an appearance from Belle Meade police officers to honor his birthday.

The former Marine flew over the Philippines in World War II. Lusky has two children, seven grandkids and six great grandkids.

WTVF reported, Lusky still lives on his own, drives his car and enjoys what he calls “libation” every night.

