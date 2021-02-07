Titan’s fan named NFL Fan of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans may not be playing in today’s Super Bowl, but one of their fans is taking a top honor from the NFL.

WTVF reported, Memphis native and Titans season ticket-holder Brandon Galloway has been named the inaugural NFL Fan of the Year.

The Titans organization chose Galloway as its Titan’s Fan of the Year among thousands of applicants.

Galloway has won a trip to the Super Bowl, WTVF reported.

“When they told me, I was at a loss for words,” Galloway said. “It is just an amazing honor, and it puts a positive spotlight on our city and on our fan base, despite everything Nashville has been through, with tornadoes, a bomb downtown, COVID. This is something positive hopefully we can all embrace. I am really grateful to represent the Titans and our fan base.”

Memphis made. Tennessee tough. Titan 4 life. To God be the glory. Thank you so much to the #Titans Organization for sharing my story to the World. This means everything. #TitansNation, best fans in the World, this is for you! #NFL #FanOfTheYear ⚔️⚔️ #SuperBowl https://t.co/WBWtPZVPg3 — Brandon Galloway (@bg901) February 7, 2021

The NFL designed the award to “spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provide inspiration to others and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities.”

The Titans announced they are covering the cost of Galloway’s season tickets next season and adding two more, so he can bring along more of the young people he mentors.

