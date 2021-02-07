Advertisement

Two Louisiana Samaritans killed while assisting driver involved in car crash

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARRERO, La. (WVLT) -Two Louisianan Samaritans were killed Saturday night when they stopped to render aid to a car crash victim, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to officials, troopers investigated a fatal crash around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on US 90B eastbound near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

The crash killed 53-year-old Ruby Roman of Harvey, La. and an another person who has not been identified.

WVUE reported, as a result of the crash, several motorists stopped to render aid who then became pedestrians in the roadway.

At the same time, a 2001 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on US 90B near the area of the initial crash.

Officials reported, the pedestrians were struck by the Expedition, resulting in severe injuries. Roman along with the other pedestrian were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Expedition was restrained and uninjured.

Impairment on part of the driver of the Expedition is not suspected, however, a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WVUE. All rights reserved.

