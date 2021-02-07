UT: Instructor to receive diversity training after writing racial slur on whiteboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee Africana Studies instructor will receive diversity training after school officials said she wrote a racial slur on a classroom white board last week as a part of a lesson.

The incident came to light on Twitter last week when, Twitter user and alleged student @adriann47952112 posted a photo that shows an adult standing in front of a whiteboard that displays a racial slur, targeting Black people. The word appears to be used as an acronym for ‘Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished.’

Now was this acronym necessary? pic.twitter.com/ZQDuSPJNPG — Adrianna (@adriann47952112) February 3, 2021

The university released the following update Sunday, Feb. 7 regarding the incident.

The university has actively worked to understand the facts and listen to the concerns related to a faculty member’s use of a racially charged acronym on a whiteboard last week as part of an Africana Studies class on the African diaspora. We acknowledge the pain that this word in any form causes for members of our campus community, and we recognize, respect, and are sorry for that pain. We have taken and will continue to take a variety of actions as outlined below, aimed at education, inclusive teaching, and advancing understanding in and out of the classroom. We will work hard to support our students, staff, and faculty during this difficult time. We must continue our efforts to make ours an inclusive campus, but terminating the faculty member in question will not advance that goal. We are committed to being transparent about the facts, concerns, and actions taken to create inclusive learning environments for all our students, staff, and faculty.

UT officials said the instructor wrote the term “taken from the title of Tupac Shakur’s 1993 album, where it was used as an acronym”.

“The instructor also spelled out the full text of the acronym. She did not say the word. Even given this context, we acknowledge that people will disagree about whether writing that word on the board, in any form, can ever be an effective teaching tool,” the update reads.

UT said the following steps have been taken over the last week in connection to the incident:

The chair of Africana Studies posted a statement about the incident Thursday expressing sorrow and providing the context.

On Friday, members of the university’s Division of Diversity and Engagement and Office of Teaching and Learning Innovation facilitated conversations with the students in the Africana Studies class. They also provided students with contact information for the Office of Equity and Diversity should any student wish to lodge a concern privately.

University leaders have had discussions with students who were not a part of the class but who raised concern after a screenshot from the class was posted on social media. Some of these students have demanded that we terminate the faculty member’s employment.

University leadership has reviewed a 2019 bias complaint relating to an optional assignment in another class taught by the faculty member. The chair of the Africana Studies program at the time discussed with the faculty member the need to provide preparation, context, and warning about the activity in question.

The current chair of the Africana Studies program, the vice chancellor for Diversity and Engagement, and the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences met with the faculty member last week.

Officials said they realize the use of the “racial epithet” even in an academic context can be hurtful.

“We are committed to listening to the campus community, holding difficult and in-depth discussions on these issues, and implementing what we learn in order to make our campus inclusive. Our decisive actions must be thoughtful, informed, and principled,” the statement reads.

UT is taking the following measures to “move forward” from the incident:

Beginning immediately, the faculty member will work with the university’s Office of Teaching and Learning Innovation to improve her presentation of difficult, potentially painful topics in a way that is sensitive to the history and lived experiences of her students and the broader community. The university will provide another instructor for the next two weeks to support students’ continued learning in the class while the instructor begins her work with TLI.

The Division of Diversity and Engagement and the Division of Student Life will work in partnership with the Africana Studies program on a series of opportunities to invite groups of students, including students in the Africana Studies major and student organizations, into a discussion about what happened, its context, its intent, and its impact.

The Student Counseling Center and the Office of the Dean of Students are available to students to provide care and support resources.

While the university has not received a bias report from any student who was present for the class discussion, we have received concerned reports from students who saw the post on social media. The Division of Student Life and/or the Office of Equity and Diversity will respond to any reports that have resulted from this situation directly with the students who file them to discuss and offer support resources.

The university will support the Africana Studies program in bringing expert scholars to facilitate discussion of historical and contemporary racial group dynamics and of race and language.

“The need for the work these scholars do in teaching and research is never more evident than in moments like these as we grapple with where we have been, where we are, and who we want to be,” the statement concludes.

