Advertisement

2 men in custody following armed robbery at Greene Co. home

Andrew Dinsmore, 38, and 32-year-old Justin Michael Clark have been arrested and charged with...
Andrew Dinsmore, 38, and 32-year-old Justin Michael Clark have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.(Greene County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said two men are in custody following an armed robbery that left one man injured.

Andrew Dinsmore, 38, and 32-year-old Justin Michael Clark have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home on House Road on January 21. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered a man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was shot during the robbery, authorities said.

Dinsmore was arrested on Feb. 5 in North Carolina where he is currently being held. Clark was arrested on Jan. 27 and is being held at the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Generic crime scene tape
Tenn. man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube
Metro Nashville Police
2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog

Latest News

Sunshine and 50 degree temperatures will help what's left of the snow today.
Thawing to start, but arctic air arrives late week
Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper
Vols fall, Lady Vols move up in latest AP polls
The Tennessee Department of Health debunked misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine that have...
5 COVID-19 vaccine myths explained by health officials
1040 tax return.
Protecting your tax refunds from scammers