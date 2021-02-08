2 men in custody following armed robbery at Greene Co. home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said two men are in custody following an armed robbery that left one man injured.

Andrew Dinsmore, 38, and 32-year-old Justin Michael Clark have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home on House Road on January 21. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered a man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was shot during the robbery, authorities said.

Dinsmore was arrested on Feb. 5 in North Carolina where he is currently being held. Clark was arrested on Jan. 27 and is being held at the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.