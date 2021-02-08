Advertisement

2 nuns die, more test positive after COVID outbreak at Kentucky monastery

Two Benedictine Sisters of St. Wahlburg Monastery in Kentucky died last week from COVID-19 as the virus spreads throughout the monastery, WXIX reported.
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19/WVLT) - Two Benedictine Sisters of St. Wahlburg Monastery in Kentucky died last week from COVID-19 as the virus spreads throughout the monastery, WXIX reported.

The two women, Sister Charles Wolking and Sister Rita Blitz, died February 3, according to a social media post from Sister Aileen Bankemper. Their health had worsened before contracting coronavirus, the post said.

Sister Bankemper said that 28 sisters had tested positive for the virus, and one, Sister Margaret Mary Gough is in the ICU at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas as she battles respiratory issues brought on by COVID-19.

“We were shocked to have so many cases since we were being extremely careful, not going out and not having visitors since the beginning of the pandemic,” the post said. “We redoubled our efforts after the holiday surge.”

The Benedictine Sisters said on their website they will be closing the monastery until further notice.

