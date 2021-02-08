5 COVID-19 vaccine myths explained by health officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health debunked misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine that have circulated social media.

“Let’s set the record straight on myths circulating about the COVID-19 vaccines,” TDH officials said.

Myth 1: The government is mandating that everyone receive a COVID-19 vaccine

According to TDH, the vaccine is not mandated in Tennessee, however, state officials strongly encourage those who are eligible to get the vaccine.

Myth 2: The COVID-19 vaccines are not safe because they were rapidly developed and tested

Officials said all COVID-19 vaccines go through the same careful process as every other vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines were found to be safe during research studies with no serious events among tens of thousands of volunteers who received the vaccines. According to health officials, the vaccine will continue to be monitored and evaluated.

Myth 3: There are severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines

The TDH said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe. Any reactions are mild to moderate, short-term and resolve without complications. Experts said very rarely have there been people who reported severe allergic reactions.

Myth 4: More people will die as a result of a negative side effect from the COVID-19 vaccines than would actually die from the virus

While some people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine may develop soreness or fatigue as their immune system responds, remember that this is common when receiving any vaccine and is not considered serious or life-threatening, TDH reported. The COVID-19 vaccines are inactivated vaccines not live vaccines.

Myth 5: The COVID-19 vaccines include the live virus and will cause you to get COVID-19

According to the department of health, it is not possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccines. The vaccines do not contain the virus.

