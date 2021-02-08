Advertisement

Alabama professor calls Dolly Parton the ‘ideal crisis manager,’ teaching students to follow her lead

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When disaster strikes, who do you call? What do you do? At the University of Alabama, one professor is instructing students to do what Dolly Parton has done for decades.

Lance Kinney is an advertising and public relations professor at UA. In his APR 423 course, he is telling his students that Dolly Parton has been the gold standard of crisis manager citing consistency, “you think of each time you see Dolly Parton, she is always Dolly Parton.”

Over the years Dolly has donated hundreds of thousands to her Imagination Library, given millions to victims of the Gatlinburg fires, and more recently donated over $1 million dollars towards COVID 19 research and relief.

In the class, Kinney focuses in on the Gatlinburg fires back in 2016, which destroyed scenic areas of East Tennessee and took everything away from some. It’s a national news story that certainly qualifies as a disaster, and for students training in public relations, it’s a nightmare scenario.

Dolly took this terrible time, and offered help saying “I of course am trying to do my part in every way that I can.” She did just that by being a calming presence and voice in a time of chaos and panic. Kinney says Dolly is the only one that could have impacted the relief efforts the way she did because of her “lifelong association with the area.”

Kinney mentions the discourse of renewal theory in his presentation to students, which focuses on looking forward and what the next steps are to rebuild a devastated area. On top of offering millions to those impacted, Dolly reminded people that Gatlinburg was still open, and told people to support the businesses, families, and livelihoods that depended on tourism dollars.

The UA professor says it’s the consistency, character, and actions Dolly has shown for decades that makes her the perfect crisis manager.

Kinney says, “It may be a natural disaster, a financial scandal who knows what it will be workplace violence, for example, you’re going to need a Dolly Parton, so the question that I always leave with the professional organizations is who will be your Dolly Parton. And if I can get my students to move from class and move into their professions, as they start these kinds of activities, if they’re always thinking, who will be our Dolly Parton, they will be ready.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Generic crime scene tape
Tenn. man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube
Metro Nashville Police
2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog

Latest News

Meshiel Nicole Nichols-Brownlee, 30, is charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.
Memphis woman charged with sex trafficking, drugging 17-year-old runaway
Royal Caribbean Cruise evacuates people from Puerto Rico on September 28, 2017.
Grandfather sentenced after toddler’s fatal fall from cruise ship window
File image
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa chef shares Valentine’s dinner
She already lost her son in Iraq. Now a burglary takes her Gold Star pin and other sentimental...
Jefferson County mom relives pain of losing son when Gold Star pin, other mementos stolen