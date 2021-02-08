Alabama professor calls Dolly Parton the ‘ideal crisis manager,’ teaching students to follow her lead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When disaster strikes, who do you call? What do you do? At the University of Alabama, one professor is instructing students to do what Dolly Parton has done for decades.

Lance Kinney is an advertising and public relations professor at UA. In his APR 423 course, he is telling his students that Dolly Parton has been the gold standard of crisis manager citing consistency, “you think of each time you see Dolly Parton, she is always Dolly Parton.”

Over the years Dolly has donated hundreds of thousands to her Imagination Library, given millions to victims of the Gatlinburg fires, and more recently donated over $1 million dollars towards COVID 19 research and relief.

In the class, Kinney focuses in on the Gatlinburg fires back in 2016, which destroyed scenic areas of East Tennessee and took everything away from some. It’s a national news story that certainly qualifies as a disaster, and for students training in public relations, it’s a nightmare scenario.

Dolly took this terrible time, and offered help saying “I of course am trying to do my part in every way that I can.” She did just that by being a calming presence and voice in a time of chaos and panic. Kinney says Dolly is the only one that could have impacted the relief efforts the way she did because of her “lifelong association with the area.”

Kinney mentions the discourse of renewal theory in his presentation to students, which focuses on looking forward and what the next steps are to rebuild a devastated area. On top of offering millions to those impacted, Dolly reminded people that Gatlinburg was still open, and told people to support the businesses, families, and livelihoods that depended on tourism dollars.

The UA professor says it’s the consistency, character, and actions Dolly has shown for decades that makes her the perfect crisis manager.

Kinney says, “It may be a natural disaster, a financial scandal who knows what it will be workplace violence, for example, you’re going to need a Dolly Parton, so the question that I always leave with the professional organizations is who will be your Dolly Parton. And if I can get my students to move from class and move into their professions, as they start these kinds of activities, if they’re always thinking, who will be our Dolly Parton, they will be ready.”

