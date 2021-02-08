Advertisement

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa chef shares Valentine’s dinner

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The chefs at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa have shared a romantic dinner you can make from your own kitchen this Valentine’s Day.

WTVF reported, Debra Vance, Executive Chef at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, creates a porchetta that would be a delicious addition to your Valentine’s Day dinner this year.

Ingredients:

1 whole pork loin

1 whole pork tenderloin

25 thick-sliced bacon slices

20 cloves roasted garlic, smashed

3 tbsps. minced fennel fronds

Zest from 6 lemons

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 tbsp. crushed red chili flake

2 tbsps. minced Italian parsley

1 tbsp. minced rosemary

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Slice the pork loin on the fatty side about an inch lengthwise but not all the way through. Filet it open so it can be stuffed and rolled back up. Season inside and outside generously with kosher salt and pepper.

Mix the lemon zest, garlic, herbs and oil. Rub that mixture on the inside of the pork loin. Place the seasoned pork tenderloin in the middle, and roll the pork loin around the tenderloin tightly.

Take the bacon slices and lay them out on your board. Crisscross the ends so they stay together while cooking. Wrap them around the pork, overlapping slightly.

Take a 4-foot piece of butcher’s twine, and tie the pork in 3/4″ sections along the entire length.

Cook at 300 degrees in the oven, slowly rendering the fat of the bacon into the pork loin. Cook until the center reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Check the temperature in a few different spots closest to the center.

Allow porchetta to rest for at least a half-hour before removing twine and slicing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Generic crime scene tape
Tenn. man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube
Metro Nashville Police
2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog

Latest News

Royal Caribbean Cruise evacuates people from Puerto Rico on September 28, 2017.
Grandfather sentenced after toddler’s fatal fall from cruise ship window
She already lost her son in Iraq. Now a burglary takes her Gold Star pin and other sentimental...
Jefferson County mom relives pain of losing son when Gold Star pin, other mementos stolen
Sunday brings some bitter cold!
Warming despite the clouds, First Alert this weekend
First Alert this weekend, lots of clouds for now
First Alert this weekend, lots of clouds for now