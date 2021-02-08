Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa chef shares Valentine’s dinner

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The chefs at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa have shared a romantic dinner you can make from your own kitchen this Valentine’s Day.

WTVF reported, Debra Vance, Executive Chef at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, creates a porchetta that would be a delicious addition to your Valentine’s Day dinner this year.

Ingredients:

1 whole pork loin

1 whole pork tenderloin

25 thick-sliced bacon slices

20 cloves roasted garlic, smashed

3 tbsps. minced fennel fronds

Zest from 6 lemons

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 tbsp. crushed red chili flake

2 tbsps. minced Italian parsley

1 tbsp. minced rosemary

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Slice the pork loin on the fatty side about an inch lengthwise but not all the way through. Filet it open so it can be stuffed and rolled back up. Season inside and outside generously with kosher salt and pepper.

Mix the lemon zest, garlic, herbs and oil. Rub that mixture on the inside of the pork loin. Place the seasoned pork tenderloin in the middle, and roll the pork loin around the tenderloin tightly.

Take the bacon slices and lay them out on your board. Crisscross the ends so they stay together while cooking. Wrap them around the pork, overlapping slightly.

Take a 4-foot piece of butcher’s twine, and tie the pork in 3/4″ sections along the entire length.

Cook at 300 degrees in the oven, slowly rendering the fat of the bacon into the pork loin. Cook until the center reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Check the temperature in a few different spots closest to the center.

Allow porchetta to rest for at least a half-hour before removing twine and slicing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.