Drinking game argument leads to hospital for NC man
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WITN) - A North Carolina man was accused of stabbing his roommate multiple times after an argument over a drinking game.
Investigators in Carteret County charged Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Friday, WITN reported.
Deputies said the stabbing occurred at a home on Howard Road.
The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect was being held on a $50,000 bond.
