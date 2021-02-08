Drinking game argument leads to hospital for NC man

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WITN) - A North Carolina man was accused of stabbing his roommate multiple times after an argument over a drinking game.

Investigators in Carteret County charged Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Friday, WITN reported.

Deputies said the stabbing occurred at a home on Howard Road.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.