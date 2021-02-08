Healthy ways to relieve stress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life can get stressful working from home, and it’s important to remember to take care of yourself.

Jessica Mishu, the owner of Blue Ridge Yoga in Knoxville shares simple meditation practices that can be done at home. Mishu says breathing is key in relaxing, and these exercises can help start your day or help you get a better night’s sleep.

“We have a direct relationship between our breath and our mind. When we come to a place where we can slow down our breath we start to slow down the mind,” explains Mishu.

These breathing techniques can be done outside of exercising, journaling, and running.

The goal of these meditations is to help get your body into a state of rest and relaxation by taking time to appreciate yourself.

“To just come back to you. You without all your titles and frustrations and anxiety and your to-do list. You that’s pure loving and wonderful,” says Jessica.

Jessica explains how to complete the stretches in the video above. The Blue Ridge website includes a journal with tips for practicing mindfulness at home which you can read here.

