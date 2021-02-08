Jefferson County mom relives pain of losing son when Gold Star pin, other mementos stolen

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “He was a Cavalry Scout. He was very proud of that, because they go in first,” explained Victoria about her son Joshua, who served and died in Iraq when he was just 20 years old.

She treasures a photo of him in his Army uniform. She flipped through a book of photos that show the dignified memorial service the military gave him before his ashes were buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Joshua not only died serving his country but saving another soldier’s life. “He took another soldier out of harm’s way and put himself in harm’s way,” said his mother.

Now Victoria is hoping someone who has seen the little Gold Star lapel pin she treasured would return it. She is also missing a pendant necklace her son had purchased for her.

“It had scalloped edges with a little diamond in the middle and he had it engraved on the back, ‘To Mom with love.’” Of the several personal items someone took in a family safe from her home in late January, these two bring back the most painful memories.

The burglary was reported on January 26 at the home along Valley Home Road in Dandridge. Detective Sam Cameron said he is heartbroken for the family, as he searches for missing items. “We keep checking the pawnshops and we keep checking everything we can to try to find these items for her.” It is not clear if it took one or two people to remove the safe from the home after breaking in the back door.

Other personal items of significant sentimental value that were stolen include a necklace containing some of the ashes from Victoria’s mother when she passed away.

“It affects the family and hurts people for a long time to come,” said Detective Cameron about the criminal taking of sentimental items. He asks anyone with information to help solve this case or other unsolved burglaries in Jefferson County to contact the office at 865-471-6000 extension 1108 or scameron@jeffersoncountytn.gov.

