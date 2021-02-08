Advertisement

Memphis woman charged with sex trafficking, drugging 17-year-old runaway

Meshiel Nicole Nichols-Brownlee, 30, is charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis woman is facing charges after sexually exploiting a teenager in exchange for money.

According to the Memphis Police Department, on March 11, 2020, officers received a complaint from the Airport Inn in Whitehaven.

Upon arrival, officers met a 17-year-old runaway girl.

The teenager told officers a woman she knew as “Mimi” took her to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue and forced her to perform sexual acts on men.

WMC reported, the teenager said she was heavily drugged and afraid that if she didn’t perform the acts, she would be shot by Mimi, who had a gun.

On March 17, 2020, the victim was taken to the Airport Inn by an unknown black man who demanded sex.

MPD said she was left alone in the hotel room allowing her to ask for help once they were finished.

The victim told officers Mimi groomed her for her dates, advertised sexual services online and kept the money from the dates.

Meshiel Nicole Nichols-Brownlee, 30, was later identified as the suspect and is being charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.

