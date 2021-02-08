Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Several thousand without power across East Tennessee
Generic crime scene tape
Tenn. man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube
Metro Nashville Police
2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog

Latest News

Any discussions held with the parents will not result in a change to the Black History Month...
Utah parents drop Black history curriculum opt out request
Brady's seventh Super Bowl win gives him more than any franchise in NFL history. He also won...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers win Super Bowl 55
Sunshine and 50 degree temperatures will help what's left of the snow today.
Thawing to start, but arctic air arrives late week
The NFL invited 7,500 doctors and nurses to attend the big game as a way to thank them for...
Fla. healthcare workers head to Super Bowl after hard work during pandemic