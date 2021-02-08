Advertisement

Powell business answers calls to replace tattered flag

The American flag above Zips car wash is pride of the community
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zips Car Wash along Emory Road in Powell has flown an American flag above the business for years.

Often seen as the community pride in its county, it had seen better days.

Posts on Facebook prompted the business’ new manager to make a plan to bring a new flag to Powell.

”We don’t want it to be a downtrodden flag, we want it to be a point of pride like this,” said Zips District Sales Manager Howard Fox.

The flag being replaced was two years old.

Candiss Walker, the manager, got a Boy Scout troop and Young Marines of North Knoxville to come and take down the old flag properly and hang the new one.

”It definitely brought back fond memories of my childhood in the boy scouts participating in similar flag ceremonies and it also brought back tears of joy and sadness for people in my family who have served and lost their lives,” said Fox.

In the crowd was a former Marine who himself knows so much about how to properly put up and take down old glory.

”It brought back a lot of good memories for me because that was one of my duties at my duty station when I was in the marine corps,” said Marine Corps Veteran Leroy Brown. ”Like cold chills runs over me when I see that flag go up and come back down.”

The Young Marines will be tasked with properly disposing of the old flag.

The group, led by Young Marines Gunnery Sergeant Nikko Larue were proud to have this important role in the process.

”I want them to think about all the lives we’ve lost to put that flag up,” said Larue. ”Really, it gives me chills and puts a smile on my face every time I see it.”

