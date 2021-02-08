Advertisement

Protecting your tax refunds from scammers

Experts say there are ways to keep your hard earned money in your pocket.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tax season is here and so are the scammers. Experts say if you can, file your taxes sooner than later. If someone tries to steal your identity and file under your name, they can’t if you’ve already filed.

John Vandergriff with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners in Knoxville says to watch out for emails, calls, or texts coming from scammers who claim they’re the IRS.

If someone requests payment in the form of a gift card or wire transfer, it’s most likely a scam.

Vandergriff said there is a way to make sure you keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket, to begin with.

“Some people want to get a refund every year because they look at it like ‘oh I’ve got this free money.’ but for lack of a better way of putting it, you’ve been giving the government an interest-free loan for whatever you overpay into your taxes until you get a refund back. The goal is to reduce and break even so you keep the money in your paycheck but you have less money susceptible to fraudulent activity,” he said to adjust your withholding on your W-4 refund.

If you do think you’ve been a victim of a tax scam, the first step is to contact the IRS as soon as possible. Document everything, and keep in contact with the IRS until the issue is resolved.

