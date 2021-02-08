Advertisement

Tennessee governor to deliver 3rd State of the State speech

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday.

Lee, a Republican, had previously called for a special legislative session earlier this year — which lasted four days — that focused on education proposals that addressed challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fallout from the outbreak is likely to continue to dominate the state’s regular session.

Also during this upcoming session, Republican lawmakers are expected to push again to allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

Lee backed the idea last year, though the proposal and others were put on hold amid the pandemic.

The first-term governor has entered his third year in office with fellow Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate during the 2020 elections.

