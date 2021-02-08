Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of breaking in home, eating a banana

Feb. 8, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of breaking into a woman’s home and helping himself to her food.

WREG reported the incident occurred at The Villages of Harrison Creek on Jackson Avenue early Sunday.

According to a police report, the woman and her daughter woke up when they heard a loud noise in their kitchen. The mother went to investigate and found a man in her kitchen eating a banana and going through her refrigerator.

When she told the man to leave, he reportedly told her he worked at the home and then left through the front door. He was later arrested, and identified as Jerry Smith, when the victim pointed him out to police.

Investigators said he got into the apartment by smashing a glass window. He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

