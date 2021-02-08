“That was a pretty special moment” | Peyton Manning talks NFL Hall of Fame announcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL officially named VFL Peyton Panning to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night during the NFL Honors on CBS Network.

Manning sat down with his former Indianapolis Colts teammate, Jeff Saturday, to talk about his big achievement. The NFL superstar said the fact that he was surprised with the news from every one who has helped him get thus far, including coaches and staff at UT and a message delivered from his high school football coach made the announcement even better.

“That was a pretty special moment,” Manning said.

Manning said his biggest inspiration came from his father, whom presented his Hall of Fame honor Saturday.

“He’s had the greatest football influence on me throughout my life, without ever being my coach. You know, he was my dad, of course he played, but I’m thinking about knee football then backyard football, all of the workouts that I used to have with my receivers in high school that I would ask him to come and watch and he was glad to do it because I wanted him to be there.

Saturday, who is a close friend of Manning’s said that the VFL always takes the time out to make sure everyone knows how much he appreciates them.

“Brother, you are as good as there is about making sure everyone knows how special they are to your life,” he said.

When asked about how Manning wants people to remember his legacy, he said “The main thing is I want them to know is how much I enjoyed everything that came with it. The work, I enjoyed the preparation....everything mattered to me I was all in all the time.”

You can watch the full interview here.

