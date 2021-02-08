Advertisement

Thawing to start, but arctic air arrives late week

Austin Bowling says we’ll see a bit of melting to start the week, but First Alert-worthy cold arrives later this week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week by thawing out, despite the added clouds. This warming is ahead of a front that brings in rain late week, then arctic air plunges south to bring us to a WVLT First Alert for an Arctic blast by Valentine’s weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Leave a little extra time this morning. First off, with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s, there’s a bit of frost on your windshield. Another issue is the slushy roads over the plateau and a few patches of black ice from the snow that melted Sunday afternoon.

We’ll recover quickly this afternoon to seasonable temperatures, as sunshine pushes us to 51 degrees. It’s the most daylight we’ll see this week, so enjoy it!

Clouds roll back in Monday night into Tuesday, but we’ll see spotty rain for now. The high will be around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday looks fairly gloomy with only a spotty shower chance, as we hold off the showers to rainy day until Thursday.

Temperatures hover in the 40s with heavier downpours on Thursday. Showers look to last into early Friday now, with afternoon clearing and a cooler high in the low 40s.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Above average temperatures kick off the week before arctic air plunges south late week.
