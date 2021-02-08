Advertisement

Trial for parents of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels set to begin in June

(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parents of a missing middle Tennessee toddler are set to face a judge on June 1, 2021.

5-year-old Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County home without a trace in 2018. No sign of the boy or a body has ever been discovered.

Joe Clyde’s parents are charged in the case. Joseph Daniels initially admitted to killing his son, but later recanted the confession, claiming he had been coerced. He will face charges of homicide in court.

Joe Clyde’s mother, Krystal Daniels faces charges of child neglect after prosecutors alleged she failed to protect her son.

Authorities believe Joe Clyde to be dead, but defense attorneys note there is no physical evidence connecting the parents to Joe Clyde’s death or disappearance and no evidence of his death. One lawyer even offered a theory that the boy may have been kidnapped and is still alive somewhere.

