Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead following a house fire last Friday in Seymour.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead following a house fire last Friday in Seymour.

SCSO identified the victim as 42-year-old Deanna Baker. Investigators said Baker was killed after being unable to escape a fire on the 200 block of Boyd’s Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. February 5.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

Preliminary data indicated the fire was accidental and no foul play is suspect, SCSO said.

