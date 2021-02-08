Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead following a house fire last Friday in Seymour.

SCSO identified the victim as 42-year-old Deanna Baker. Investigators said Baker was killed after being unable to escape a fire on the 200 block of Boyd’s Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. February 5.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

Preliminary data indicated the fire was accidental and no foul play is suspect, SCSO said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.