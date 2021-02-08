Advertisement

Vols fall, Lady Vols move up in latest AP polls

Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper
Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team fell to number 16 in the latest poll released Monday by the Associated Press.

The Vols were sitting at 11th place last week before a loss to Ole Miss and a win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The poll puts Gonzaga in the number one spot followed by Baylor and Michigan.

Alabama replaced the Vols in the 11 spot.

Take a look at the full list of men’s basketball rankings here.

On the flipside, the Lady Vols are climbing closer to the top, moving up two spots to number 16 in the latest AP poll.

South Caroline holds the top spot in the women’s basketball rankings.

View the full list of women’s basketball rankings here.

