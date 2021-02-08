Advertisement

Warming despite the clouds, First Alert this weekend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey watches the temperatures climb and the snow melt, but Valentine’s Day will be frigid!
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week by thawing out, despite the added clouds. This warming is ahead of a front that brings in rain late week, then arctic air plunges south to bring us to a WVLT First Alert for an Arctic blast by Valentine’s weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After this mornings frigid start in the teens and 20s, we’ll recover quickly this afternoon to seasonable temperatures, as sunshine pushes us to 51 degrees. It’s the most daylight we’ll see this week, so enjoy it! A lot of the snow cover along the plateau will melt as a result, as well.

Clouds roll back in Monday night into Tuesday, but we’ll see spotty rain for now. The high will be around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday looks fairly gloomy with only a spotty shower chance, as we hold off the showers to rainy day until Thursday.

Temperatures hover in the 40s with heavier downpours on Thursday. Showers look to last into early Friday now, with afternoon clearing and a cooler high in the low 40s.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

