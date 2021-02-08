Woman’s body found in suitcase near North Carolina river

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVLT/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase near the Neuse River in Wake County.

WNCN reported that Sheriff Gerald Baker confirmed the discovery, which occurred Monday morning.

Police were on scene taping off a wooded area on Allen Road, which is east of Raleigh.

Officials did not reveal the woman’s identity nor a cause of death.

