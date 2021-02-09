Advertisement

2 killed in small plane crash in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed in Tennessee, officials said.

The pilot and passenger were both pronounced dead Sunday night at the scene, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. They were identified as Carl C. Spray, 78, and Joseph L. Mackey, 58, both of Estill Springs.

The details and cause of the crash were not immediately released. The sheriff’s statement said the agency was investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further information will be released when appropriate, the statement said.

