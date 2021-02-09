Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio

UPDATE: 2/9/2021 12:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert issued for a 4-month-old boy in Columbus, Ohio has been cancelled.

Officials say Alpha Kamara and the vehicle he was in has been found.

Police say Kamara was in a maroon 2008 Acura MDX outside of a childcare center Tuesday when it was stolen.

No other details have been released at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV when it was taken from a childcare center in Columbus, Ohio.

Police say the maroon 2008 Acura MDX, with a license plate of JBF7637, was unattended with only the child inside when it was stolen outside of the KinderCare Learning Center just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say 4-month-old, Alpha Kamara, was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.

He is 19 inches tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

