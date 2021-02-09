Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Bourbon County.

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.

Happening now—Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car this morning. This is in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road. We're told someone called the Paris Fire Department after seeing a fire in this barn. They then found a body in a car on fire.

The farm is near Bryan Station Road, close to the Fayette County line.

The coroner says they haven’t been able to identify the body yet, but they don’t believe the body has any relation to the farm itself. They say it will likely be this afternoon before the body can be removed and taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We’re told Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation and Lexington Police officers are also at the scene. They say the vehicle was stolen from Lexington.

No other information is available right now.

