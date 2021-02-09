Advertisement

Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said an officer-involved shooting occurred in connection to a reported burglary off of Dante Road Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said an officer-involved shooting occurred in connection to a reported burglary off of Dante Road Tuesday afternoon.

KCSO said deputies were called to a business in the 6700 block of Central Avenue Pike where they encountered three suspects. Deputies said one of the suspects pulled a weapon out, and a deputy fired and hit the suspect. Two of the suspects ran on foot but were captured.

According to a sheriff’s office release, the suspect who was struck was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case, the sheriff’s office said. According to the TBI, no officers were injured and further details will be provided.

