Buying Valentine’s chocolate? Thank a ‘no-see-um’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re buying some Valentine’s Day chocolates this year, you have a small fly to thank for it.

DeWayne Shoemaker, an entomology and plant pathology professor for the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, “knows where the magic of Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes truly begins. According to the university, he has traveled to Belize to study cacao, a major ingredient in chocolate.

But how does the process work?

It involves something those in the United States call biting midges, or no-see-ums, which are critical for pollinating the flowers of cacao trees.

“Cacao flowers are tiny and have complex reproductive structures, so it is likely only smaller insects such as midges can easily access the flower reproductive parts and pollinate them,” said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker has taught an education course that covers cacao and how chocolate is made, shipped and marketed twice. The course is called “Chocolate--Bean to Bar.”

“The students were very enthusiastic,” says Zaklina Pavlovic, a PhD candidate who served as teaching assistant for the more than 100 students who took the class in the fall. “Professor Shoemaker brought samples of different kinds of chocolate for each student, and they liked that. They were also intrigued by the social issues we discussed like slavery and child labor that occur in some areas. It opened their minds to start to wonder, ‘Where does my food come from?’ They were intrigued to hear about workers in the Bahia region of Brazil who introduced a disease called witches’ broom that devastated cacao production in the region. They had wanted to raise the price of their product. Instead, the region’s production will never be the same.”

UT said Shoemaker is now creating a series of multidisciplinary courses that take students from no-see-ums to beans, a chocolate lab and business studies focusing on chocolate companies. “My vision was to create a broad experiential program with cacao as a centerpiece,” he said.

Shoemaker had made plans and was approved to take students to Belize in 2020, but the pandemic struck. The course is back on, however, and planned for next year. UT said it will incorporate a service-learning component within the community, as well.

Within the course, students will understand the making of chocolate all the way down to the complex supply chain that puts it out in the marketplace.

You can read the university’s full report on the course here.

