Advertisement

Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration

Source: (WVLT)
Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks in the fall to resurface the roadway.

The road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from Tuesday, September 7 through Monday, September 27.

The road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. The repairs in the fall are a preventive pavement treatment to help keep the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

Crews will make repairs for a two-month period including resurfacing of the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.

The campground, picnic area, campground store and horse stables will remain open throughout the duration of the paving project.

Officials said current roadwork occurring in Cades Cove along Forge Creek Road has been extended. Forge Creek Road has been closed to all use since November 2, 2020 to replace five bridges

The closure has been extended through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Due to the complete removal of the bridges and the use of large equipment to perform repair work, the road will continue to be closed to all use.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Deadly Seymour house fire
Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

Latest News

Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger...
Knoxville restaurant dishes out homage to late Black history maker
Maragart Cockrum working out at her local gym.
Sweetwater woman’s determination to walk again
Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, Tennessee.
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair