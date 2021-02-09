Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks in the fall to resurface the roadway.

The road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from Tuesday, September 7 through Monday, September 27.

The road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. The repairs in the fall are a preventive pavement treatment to help keep the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

Crews will make repairs for a two-month period including resurfacing of the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.

The campground, picnic area, campground store and horse stables will remain open throughout the duration of the paving project.

Officials said current roadwork occurring in Cades Cove along Forge Creek Road has been extended. Forge Creek Road has been closed to all use since November 2, 2020 to replace five bridges

The closure has been extended through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Due to the complete removal of the bridges and the use of large equipment to perform repair work, the road will continue to be closed to all use.

