Heather Haley is tracking clouds to rain, then arctic air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more clouds and continued warming, with some showers, but a line of heavier rain will soak us Thursday afternoon to evening. That’s the first WVLT First Alert for a messy commute, then as temperatures slide down behind that rain, arctic air brings the second WVLT First Alert in this 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds have been increasing and so have the temperatures, meaning we had an early low and now we’re starting the day on average in the mid 30s. Temperatures vary as this warm air and clouds flow in, so we’re tracking these changes live on WVLT News.

We have a mostly cloudy day, with a stray shower possible. We’re just above average on temperatures, but with the lack of sunshine at times it may not feel as nice as yesterday. We have a light breeze, so that helps with your comfort.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain. Since we’re tucked in under a blanket of clouds, the low is only around 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday looks fairly gloomy with only a spotty shower chance, but still a warmer high of 58 degrees..

Thursday starts off with scattered showers, but then a rainy afternoon to evening triggers our WVLT First Alert for around 3/4 of an inch of rain, with some closer to 1 inch. The soggy afternoon through the evening commute, can make for a messy drive. The high will be closer to 49 degrees, in this rain.

Rainy Thursday afternoon to evening. (WVLT)

Temperatures gradually slide down with a few showers at times Friday through the weekend. The arctic air arrives in time for Valentine’s Day, with a WVLT First Alert for a deep freeze.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

