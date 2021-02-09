Advertisement

Colorado twins surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee

Colorado twins surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee
Colorado twins surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee(University of Tennessee)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fraternal twins were surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee Monday, Feb. 8.

Brendan and Meghan Green of Aurora, Colorado were on a campus tour at the university this week when the spirit squad, cheer team and staff from the Undergraduate Admissions Office arrived singing “Rocky Top,” and handed out balloons and acceptance letters to the twins.

“That was so unexpected. It was really cool, and it definitely makes me feel better about where I am,” Brendan Green said.

The twins’ admission counselor, Kiley Rigdon, was able to Facetime in from Denver and congratulate them.

According to the university, the next wave of admissions decisions for the Class of 2025 will be sent to prospective students on Feb. 15.

